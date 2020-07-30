Herman Cain, former Kansas City Fed chair and CEO of Godfather's Pizza, dead at 74

The late businessman Herman Cain may have made a splash most recently as a Republican presidential candidate, but he also boasted a decades-long business career with the Pillsbury Company and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

News of Cain's death after contracting coronavirus came Thursday. He was 74.

Cain had been hospitalized after seeking treatment in Atlanta on July 1. He had attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

Cain was a staunch defender of capitalism and the entrepreneurial spirit who got his start at the historically Black, all-male Morehouse College. He graduated with a mathematics degree in 1967.

Cain joined the U.S. Navy as a civilian systems analyst before going back to school, earning his master's in computer science from Purdue University in 1971.

His first job in the corporate world was at Coca-Cola, but he didn't stay too long, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica. He joined Pillsbury in 1977 and was quickly promoted to vice president of corporate systems and services.

Cain earned his reputation as a businessman during his time with Pillsbury. Cain is credited with reviving the Burger King franchise as well as pulling Godfather's Pizza out of bankruptcy, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Cain was deputy chairman and later chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in the 1990s.

Cain resurfaced in the news cycle when Trump floated nominating him for Federal Reserve chairman. Cain was co-chairman of Black Voices for Trump.

