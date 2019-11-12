Former Hearst CEO credits his success to his family's values

Hearst Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO Frank Bennack sat down with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday and said his family raised him with values that made him a better business leader.

Cavuto asked Bennack why he favors an open-door policy as a manager, which includes regular meetings with employees.

“We are, in the end, the aggregate results of what our employees and colleagues do,” Bennack said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast." “And the first thing I learned fairly early on is, if you show respect for people, they'll respect you, and they will work with you.”

“I would like to think that it's part of the character that my family instilled in me early on,” Bennack told Cavuto.

“It makes a difference how you treat people and how you care about them. And I genuinely care about them.” - Frank Bennack, Hearst Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO

He said growing up poor “does teach you something; it teaches values because you learn right away when things are not good and when they are good."

Bennack also spoke about his father, who “always believed that you share.”

“And that was unusual because I'm an only child,” he said.

“There was no necessity to share with a sibling. But [my dad] made sure that whatever we had and I had -- and it was not much -- we shared.” - Frank Bennack, Hearst Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO

