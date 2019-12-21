GOP fundraising surges past Dems in November

The Republican National Committee raised more than double what its Democratic counterpart brought in during November, according to new campaign finance disclosures.

Last month, the RNC garnered about $20.1 million, ending the month with $63.2 million cash on hand, filings with the Federal Election Commission show. The Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, raised $8.1 million, finishing the month with $8.4 million in cash.

It’s not unusual for the party currently in control of the White House to out-earn the opposition, especially when the challenger’s primary field is so crowded. The GOP also says it has benefited from efforts by Congressional Democrats to remove President Trump from office.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, though Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refraining from sending the articles to the Republican Senate while trial procedures are worked out.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to work closely with the White House on those points, frustrating Democrats who say the upper chamber should strive for impartiality.

The “baseless impeachment charade has only served to bolster our base and attract more voters to our cause, and the result is another record-breaking fundraising month,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News.

The DNC’s November fundraising included roughly $3.5 million in individual donations, and the organization has about $6.5 million in debt. The RNC, meanwhile, nabbed $5 million in individual contributions and reported no debt.

The RNC spent a total of $18.7 million in November, while Democrats spent $8.4 million.

Overall, the RNC has raised $235 million to support Trump’s reelection efforts and boost other Republican candidates in 2020. The DNC has brought in a total of $85.5 million.

