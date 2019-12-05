Google Nest donates Home Mini devices to Reeve Foundation for paralysis community

'Tis the season for generosity — and foundations are stepping up their giving game.

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation has focused its philanthropic efforts on the paralysis community, and partnered with Google Nest to give away 100,000 Google Home Mini devices to people suffering from spinal cord injuries.

Google Nest has a variety of assistive devices from home assistance to security, energy and connectivity.

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation president and CEO Peter Wilderotter told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Giving Tuesday" that the project was made possible through the foundation’s Paralysis Resource Center, founded by Dana Reeve in 2002, and the response has been "extraordinary."

“The future is about accessibility,” he said. “It enables them to control the temperature of their house, to call someone, to live independently."

Recent research from Indiana University has revealed that people are giving less – reportedly 20 million fewer households than two decades ago.

But Wilderotter said he thinks those numbers are changing.

“Giving Tuesday is only eight years old… and the giving has increased significantly,” he said. “Last year it was up 37 percent.”

Reeve Foundation has noticed increases in all of their fall campaigns, Wilderotter said, and that donations continue with hope in finding a spinal cord injury cure.

