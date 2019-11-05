Expand / Collapse search
Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs offers fertility treatment money to employees

Through its "pathways to parenthood" program, Goldman is offering thousands in benefits.

By FOXBusiness
Why more parents are struggling with secondary infertility

Investment banking company Goldman Sachs has a slate of new benefits for employees, including up to $20,000 for fertility services like purchasing eggs from donors.

Through its "pathways to parenthood" program, Goldman will also offer wannabe parents $20,000 to offset the costs of using a surrogate mother (up from $5,000) and $10,000 to offset the costs of adoption (up from $5,000). The Guardian was first to report the news.

The benefits will help same-sex couples as well as women who delay having children or struggle with infertility.

Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a memo the benefits are "designed to enable everyone in our workforce to better manage the commitment to their careers while starting, growing and supporting a family."

Mother holding her newborn baby after labor in the hospital.

The stipends can be combined for a lifetime maximum of $40,000, a Goldman spokesman told FOX Business on Tuesday.

Goldman also expanded its paid parental leave to an industry-leading 20 weeks for all new parents, whether they’re the primary caregiver or not.

The company’s benefit plan already included sex-reassignment surgery and in vitro fertilization treatment.

Goldman has launched several family-friendly policies for employees, including shipping mothers’ breast milk home when they travel overseas and offering emergency nannies for parents whose children get sick.

