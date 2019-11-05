Goldman Sachs offers fertility treatment money to employees
Investment banking company Goldman Sachs has a slate of new benefits for employees, including up to $20,000 for fertility services like purchasing eggs from donors.
Through its "pathways to parenthood" program, Goldman will also offer wannabe parents $20,000 to offset the costs of using a surrogate mother (up from $5,000) and $10,000 to offset the costs of adoption (up from $5,000). The Guardian was first to report the news.
The benefits will help same-sex couples as well as women who delay having children or struggle with infertility.
Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a memo the benefits are "designed to enable everyone in our workforce to better manage the commitment to their careers while starting, growing and supporting a family."
The stipends can be combined for a lifetime maximum of $40,000, a Goldman spokesman told FOX Business on Tuesday.
Goldman also expanded its paid parental leave to an industry-leading 20 weeks for all new parents, whether they’re the primary caregiver or not.
The company’s benefit plan already included sex-reassignment surgery and in vitro fertilization treatment.
Goldman has launched several family-friendly policies for employees, including shipping mothers’ breast milk home when they travel overseas and offering emergency nannies for parents whose children get sick.