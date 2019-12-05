Giving Tuesday 2019 raised nearly $2B in donations

For nonprofits across the country, Giving Tuesday was a resounding success.

American organizations raked in a reported $511 million from online donations in 2019, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy. This record beats out last year’s reported $400 million with a 27.75 percent increase.

However, a statistical model designed by the GivingTuesday Data Collaborative estimates the number is far higher when it accounts for both online and offline donations in the U.S. Combined, that amount is nearly $2 billion.

The collaborative, which was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation, shared other valuable insights regarding the post-Thanksgiving event.

More than 20 billion social media impressions used the term "Giving Tuesday," which helped the charitable campaign trend on various platforms. The day has also rapidly expanded in its short time of existence, with 2019 experiencing impressive involvement from 200 domestic community coalitions and 60 countries participating in philanthropic movements.

“GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe,” the collaborative described as its mission statement.

“We believe that generosity leads to greater civic participation and other pro-social behaviors.”

In July, GivingTuesday became an official nonprofit organization. Its co-founder, Asha Curran, is leading the nonprofit as its chief executive officer.

The organization is already ramping up support for next year’s Giving Tuesday with an online countdown for Dec. 1, 2020.

