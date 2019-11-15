Georgia woman stole NBA player's identity for $2.5M loan: Feds

A Georgia woman who used an NBA player’s stolen identity to obtain a $2.5 million loan admitted to her crimes on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Annie Ford, 51, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft for trying to fraudulently obtain a loan in 2013 using the name of an NBA player, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

Officials didn’t specify which NBA player’s identity was stolen for the scheme.

Ford created phony documents in the victim’s name and forged his signature on the loan application and related documents, officials said. She also had someone come on a conference call with the finance company and impersonate the NBA player.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

HOW A PHONY CAR LOAN SCAM BILKED CREDIT UNIONS OUT OF MILLIONS

Sentencing is scheduled for March of 2020. Ford faces as much as 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gain of the offense for wire fraud and two years in prison for identity theft.

The case shows that no one is immune to identity theft, even famous athletes. About 10 percent of Americans age 16 or older reported being victims of identity theft within the past 12 months, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

As of 2018, the most common type of identity theft was credit card fraud, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE