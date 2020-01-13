Gas prices rise to start the new year

Drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump to start the new year, but this could be it for a while.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks, according to the lundberg Survey.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped.

The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.