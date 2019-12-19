Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Small Business

Female-founded unicorns set a record in 2019: Report

By FOXBusiness
close
Leanin.org founder and CEO Rachel Thomas and McKinsey and Co. chief diversity and inclusion officer Lareina Yee break down the fifth annual study tracking women in corporate America.video

Women struggle to break into management roles: Study

Leanin.org founder and CEO Rachel Thomas and McKinsey and Co. chief diversity and inclusion officer Lareina Yee break down the fifth annual study tracking women in corporate America.

More female-founded startups hit “unicorn” status this year than ever before, Crunchbase reported.

Continue Reading Below

Twenty-one companies with a female founder or co-founder hit $1 billion or more in valuation so far this year, according to the report. The previous record had been set last year, when 15 companies hit the billion-dollar mark.

A “unicorn” in this case is a privately held startup valued at more than $1 billion, not a magical horned horse. Crunchbase counted companies with at least one female founder by the year when they first passed a $1 billion valuation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

One of this year’s unicorns was ezCater, according to the report. The company hooks up caterers with customers. Co-founder and CEO Stefania Mallett, who previously sold another company she co-founded, told FOX Business in 2014 that the business had broken even and was growing.

“It’s all about execution and how fast and how well can we execute,” she said then. “We have a superb reputation with customers and caterers.”

AUSTRALIAN FINTECH RAISES FUNDING FROM SEQUOIA CHINA, TENCENT, MASTERCARD

Another fresh unicorn, the Australia-based Airwallex, offers a cross-border payment platform. Co-founder Lucy Liu is a former China International Capital Corp. investment consultant who oversees business operations and client relationships for the company.

Women have been accounting for a larger share of workers in management and related occupations — 52 percent as of 2017, compared to 47 percent of the overall workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But only 28 percent of chief executives are women, and female chief executives earned just 79.5 percent of what male chief executives made.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS