Federal budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year

The country is on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit in eight years

Large budget deficits could be an issue if US exchange rate tumbles: economist

Moody’s Capital Markets chief economist John Lonski discusses market growth and compares the current bull run to historic trends and the economic backdrop.

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

The U.S. budget deficit through the first three months of this budget year is up 11.8% from the same period a year ago, putting the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit in eight years.

In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Monday that the deficit from October through December totaled $356.6 billion, up from $318.9 billion for the same period last year.

Both government spending and revenues set records for the first three months of this budget year but spending rose at a faster clip than tax collections, pushing the deficit total up.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that the deficit for the current 2020 budget year will hit $1 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion for the next decade. The country has not experienced $1 trillion annual deficits since the period from 2009 through 2012 following the 2008 financial crisis.