Varney slams Elizabeth Warren for punishing success: Rich socialists are a contradiction

Senator Warren rants about the evils of business, then turns around and admits to accepting millions as a business consultant, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Senator Warren is the scourge of capitalism, but made a small fortune working in the capitalist system,” Varney said.

Released Sunday night, Warren’s financial records reveal that she was paid $80,000 representing Enron’s creditors, $212,000 from the Travelers Indemnity Co., $190,000 from a department store, and she worked for First Commercial Bank, according to Varney.

She, however, made most of her money as a Harvard professor, after falsely claiming to be a Native American, Varney noted.

“Rich socialists are a contradiction. They’ve made their pile already and now want to stop up-and-comers from making their own,” he said. Varney reminded viewers how after becoming a millionaire, Bernie Sanders turned his ire from millionaires to billionaires.

“Senator Warren has repeatedly said this economy isn’t working for everyone. She proposes massive tax increases for individuals and business, and a wealth tax to literally confiscate the money of the very rich. Well, the economy has worked very well for her,” Varney said.

If Warren’s tax policies go into effect, Varney argued, the economy will not be working well for anyone.

