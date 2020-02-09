Elizabeth Holmes' motion to dismiss patient-related charges to be heard Monday

A federal judge in California is scheduled to hear a pretrial motion Monday from former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to dismiss four counts in her indictment that deal with patients.

Holmes argues in the motion that the indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, "does not allege that a single patient received an inaccurate result from a Theranos test."

A former Silicon Valley superstar, Holmes ran blood-testing company Theranos until its 2018 collapse. She once boasted a net worth of approximately $4.5 billion, Bloomberg reported. Authorities say Theranos' technology didn't work as advertised, duping both the company's investors and customers.

Federal prosecutors pushed back hard against the motion in a January court filing, saying that many patients "were affected in serious ways by the inaccurate and unreliable tests they received from Theranos."

One patient, prosecutors say, was told he was HIV positive after receiving a lab report from Theranos, when he was not in fact HIV positive. Another, they say, was told based on a Theranos blood test that she was miscarrying, when in reality the pregnancy was still viable.

Holmes and the company's former Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Balwani pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, they could each face maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and a $2.75 million fine, plus possible restitution, the Department of Justice said.

In a civil case in Arizona, Holmes reportedly lost her lawyers after failing to pay them, and called into a hearing herself last month.

A jury trial in the federal case is scheduled to begin Aug. 4.

FOX Business' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.