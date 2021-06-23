Dunkin' skips breakfast with Beyond Meat

Dunkin' confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday that its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich is no longer on its national menu, following a report from JPMorgan that the plant-based protein offering has been pulled.

Dunkin', which was acquired by Inspire Brands in late 2020, began selling the Beyond Sausage Sandwich (also available as a wrap) at all 9,000 of its locations a few years ago, but it will now only be available at hundreds of their restaurants in the U.S.

JPMorgan analysts Ken Goldman and Anoori Naughton reported that Dunkin' recently removed the Beyond Meat sandwich, writing in a note according to CNBC, "We personally enjoyed the Beyond Sausage sandwich at Dunkin’ and thought it was one of BYND’s best, but apparently it did not sell as well as expected."

Goldman added, "There is always a chance that the item will return; however, the locations said that to the best of their knowledge, there were no plans for this to take place in the immediate future."

Dunkin' issued a statement following the report, saying, "We maintain a strong relationship with Beyond Meat and will continue to work together to explore innovative plant-based options to meet consumer demand for plant-based menu items."

The breakfast chain added, "The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich continues to be available at several hundred Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the country including in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Hawaii, Utah, Kansas, and Wyoming."

A spokesperson for Dunkin' would not comment on JPMorgan's report, saying they had not seen the analysis. The spokesperson did confirm to Fox Business that the Beyond Sausage items were removed from their website because they are no longer on the nationwide menu.

Beyond Meat did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment. The plant-based protein company reported in a 2019 press release that Dunkin' had expanded the Beyond Sausage Sandwich to all its 9,000-plus locations after seeing great success with a pilot at their Manhattan restaurants.