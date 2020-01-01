Higher drug prices ring in the new year for more than 250 pharmaceuticals

More pharmaceutical companies increased the list prices of more than 50 drugs in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to a new report.

In total the prices on more than 250 pharmaceuticals were increased on New Year’s Day, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing 3 Axis Advisors, a health care research firm.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Gilead Sciences Inc. and Biogen Inc. were among the most recent drugmakers that increased their prices, Reuters reported.

The news organization had reported on Tuesday that 200 drugs -- from companies including Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Sanofi S.A. -- would increase in price in the U.S. on Jan. 1.

Stocks in this Article BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO. $64.19 +0.46 (+0.72%) GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. $64.98 +0.05 (+0.08%) BIIB BIOGEN INC. $296.73 +0.72 (+0.24%) SNY SANOFI S.A. $50.20 +0.01 (+0.02%) PFE PFIZER INC. $39.18 +0.27 (+0.69%) GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC $46.99 -0.09 (-0.19%)

According to Reuters, most of the price increases were below 10 percent.

The price increases included 10 drugs from Bristol-Myers, including a 6 percent increase on the blood thinner Eliquis and a 1.5 percent increase on Opdivo and Yervoy, which are cancer immunotherapies, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Gilead increased prices on more than 15 pharmaceuticals including two HIV treatments, which were increased less than 5 percent, according to Reuters.

There could be more price increases announced early in the year, the outlet reported.

