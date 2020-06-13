On Donald Trump's birthday, here are his greatest business successes

President Trump turned 74 on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

Leading up to the day, his campaign encouraged fans on Twitter to sign a "birthday card" for the 45th president.

According to the form where supporters could leave a message -- along with their full name, email address and zip code -- the campaign wanted to get 2 million signatures for the president.

Before he became commander in chief, Trump was a businessman.

Though many of his ventures failed -- including Trump Airlines and Trump Vodka -- he had enough success along the way to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

BIDEN OUTSPENDS TRUMP ON FACEBOOK ADS DESPITE CRITICISMS OF PLATFORM

He hosted "The Apprentice" and "The Celebrity Apprentice"on NBC from 2004 until 2015, which he claimed made him $213,606,575 in 14 seasons of the show, Politico reported in 2015.

But the main source of Trump's wealth is actually related to his buildings in New York City, according to Forbes. In fact, Trump got started as a real estate developer, just like his father, Fred Trump.

TRUMP TOUTS 'FANTASTIC' ECONOMIC REBOUND, RETHINKS CHINA RELATIONSHIP AFTER CORONAVIRUS

Here's a look at some of Trump’s successes, including his real estate deals, on his 74th birthday.

The Grand Hyatt

In the mid-1970s, Trump partnered with Hyatt to buy the run-down Commodore Hotel near Grand Central. According to CNBC, Hyatt promised to pay for half the construction -- which cost $70 million total -- and his father guaranteed the other half.

Trump also managed to get a 40-year tax abatement on the property, according to the Trump Organization.

CNBC called it Trump’s “first big signature deal,” and in 1994, the Los Angeles Times called it "one of the most profitable marriages in the hotel and real estate business" -- even though Hyatt was suing Trump at the time.

According to a report from The New York Times, Trump's half of the hotel was bought out by Hyatt in 1996.

Trump Tower

Trump Tower opened on Fifth Avenue in 1983, according to the Trump Organization. CNBC reported that the 68-story building is what made Trump famous.

The building has commercial space and condos and according to CityRealty.com, condos sell for between $2 million and $9.5 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

40 Wall Street

According to Time magazine, Trump bought 40 Wall Street in 1995. Trump claimed to have paid only $1 million for the building, according to CNBC. However, the website reported that other accounts said it cost $10 million.

Either way, the building's worth increased to $145 million by 2016, CNBC reported.

Wollman Rink

In 1986, Trump took over renovations of the Wollman Rink, an ice skating rink in Central Park, after New York City had been trying for years to complete the project.

According to Time Magazine, Trump promised to get the job done for $3 million but ended up finishing under budget by $750,000. It also only took him four months to complete, according to the Wollman Rink website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS