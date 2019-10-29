How to move beyond diversity to inclusion and belonging

Many corporations are making strides to ensure their workplaces are more diverse and have various perspectives at the table.

Edward Jones managing partner Penny Pennington spoke to FOX Business about how important the conversation of diversity is.

She explained the difference between a workplace that's diverse versus inclusive.

"Diversity you can count. Diversity is often the things that you can see about people. Inclusion is the next important element that unlocks diversity, and inclusion you can feel. But belonging is the end game." - Penny Pennington, Edward Jones managing partner

Belonging, she said, brings a sense of purpose to employees and is what all workplaces should work toward.

"Belonging is where I know that I am welcomed into the endeavor, that my voice, my perspective counts and that I feel like I matter," Pennington said.

