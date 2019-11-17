Deval Patrick OK with super PAC money helping him 'catch up'

Former Massachusetts governor and Democratic presidential hopeful Deval Patrick confirmed that he would not fight super PAC support for his campaign on Sunday on "Meet the Press."

Continue Reading Below

Other candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders have disavowed super PACs, which are independent from candidates and can raise unlimited amounts from corporations, unions and individuals.

BAIN CAPITAL YANKS DEVAL PATRICK FROM WEBSITE

"I'm not crazy about super PAC money either. ... We need to do some catch-up, so we have to follow and find all sorts of above-board strategies," Patrick said, before adding that he would "like to see any contributions to such a PAC fully disclosed."

Patrick made a late entry into the Democratic presidential race this past week. He'll be drawing from a wide-ranging resume that includes time at Bain Capital, the private investment firm co-founded by Republican Mitt Romney.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I have a record of being a bridge-builder," Patrick said.

However, Patrick might face hostility for his boardroom background on the campaign trail. Frontrunner Sen. Elizabeth Warren has gone after Wall Street, and even Patrick ally Obama has attacked Republicans on an area where Patrick, too, is vulnerable: Bain Capital.

Patrick's biography page on Bain's website turned into a 403 error page on Thursday morning following his official presidential announcement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE