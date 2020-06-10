Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Personal Finance

Who is Dave Ramsey?

By age 26, Ramsey had a net worth of more than $1 million

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos on rocketing grocery store prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.video

Coronavirus raises grocery store prices at record influx

FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos on rocketing grocery store prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey has helped millions of people get out of debt and balance their budgets ⁠— but only after learning the hard way when he made big money mistakes in his twenties.

Continue Reading Below

By age 26, Ramsey had a net worth of more than $1 million and was making $250,000 a year, but he and his wife Sharon were in major debt.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MORTGAGE REFINANCE

"The short version of the story is that debt caused us, over the course of two and a half years of fighting it, to lose everything," Ramsey says on his website. "We didn't tell anyone what was going on, but if we had to do it again, we would learn from the wisdom of others who have been through it."

Dave Ramsey speaks to a crowd of thousands at his event 'Dave Ramsey's Total Money Makeover LIVE' at Cox Convention Center on February 19, 2011 in Oklahoma City, OK. (Photo by Jackson Laizure/Getty Images)

Now, Ramsey shares the wisdom he's gathered through books, his radio show and his Financial Peace University program, which more than 5 million people have participated in.

HOW TO GET RID OF $5,000 OF CREDIT CARD DEBT

One of the main tenets Ramsey preaches is delayed gratification.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"If you live like no one else now, later you can live and GIVE like no one else," he wrote on Twitter in June.

He's also advocates for teaching kids about money when they're young. Ramsey is the author of "Smart Money Smart Kids" and roughly 4 million high school students have taken his Foundations High School Program.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS