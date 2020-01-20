Super PAC that benefited from 'dark money' now wants to ban it

A Democratic super PAC that has benefited from millions in so-called dark money called on its supporters to help it "end the corrupting influence of dark money in our elections" in a fundraising email last week.

Continue Reading Below

"We must put an end to Citizens United and end the corrupting influence of dark money in our elections. ... Ahead of November's critical election, shady groups and billionaires are already spending big on the airwaves to influence voters," American Bridge 21st Century wrote in an email posted by Dave Levinthal of the Center for Public Integrity.

American Bridge 21st Century, which is a super PAC, was founded by Clinton ally David Brock, who also founded the left-wing media watchdog Media Matters for America. The super PAC's biggest donor is its sister nonprofit, the American Bridge 21st Century Foundation.

The foundation, which is not required to publicly disclose its donors, has donated $17 million to the PAC since 2010, according to FEC records reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Billionaire George Soros is the PAC's second-biggest contributor, having given $4.4 million since 2010 according to the DCNF.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"American Bridge is the largest research, video tracking, and rapid response organization in Democratic politics. We find what Republicans are hiding and make sure voters hear about it," the organization's website says.

FOX Business' inquiry to American Bridge 21st Century was not returned at the time of publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE