CVS to hire 50K employees, offer bonuses amid coronavirus pandemic

Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp said on Monday it was hiring 50,000 employees across the United States to assist patients and customers with the coronavirus outbreak.

The new hires would fill in roles ranging from store associates to home delivery drivers, the company said, adding it would provide bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist customers.

Last week, the company said it was opening a COVID-19 testing site for a limited population in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

