CVS waives at-home prescription delivery fees

In an effort to help its customers stay in tiptop shape amid the coronavirus outbreak, CVS Health is waving prescription home delivery fees to ensure patients have access to their medication. The new policy will take effect immediately, according to a company statement issued on Monday.

The decision to waive fees associated with medicine delivery comes shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged “higher risk” patients who may be susceptible to COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible.

"Being committed to the welfare of those we serve means being responsive to evolving needs and acting swiftly. This is particularly true in times of uncertainty," said Dr. Troyen Brennan, CVS Health’s chief medical officer. "The latest steps we're taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions."

Additionally, Aetna will waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for its members as long as they have pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark, according the pharmacy chain.

The company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions for insured patients and Medicare members. Representatives at CVS Health said they are working with state governments to provide the same prescription options for Medicaid members where allowable. Self-funded plan sponsors will also have this option available to them if needed.

"When you're in a position to increase convenience and help provide some peace of mind, you act,” Brennan said in CVS Health’s official statement. “As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we'll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers."

