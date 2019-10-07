Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government Spending

Border agency spent $25M on devices that can't detect common form of fentanyl

By FOXBusiness
close
Acting Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli discusses how ICE isn't always respected, even though their main mission is to enforce the law Congress enacts.video

Border is 'still at crisis levels', Homeland Security agent says

Acting Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli discusses how ICE isn't always respected, even though their main mission is to enforce the law Congress enacts.

Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations has spent nearly $25.6 million since 2016 on devices that can't detect fentanyl at commonly low purity levels, an investigation found last month.

Continue Reading Below

The 279 small-scale devices purchased cannot identify fentanyl and other narcotics at purity levels of 10 percent or lower. This is a problem because much of the fentanyl that CBP seizes at the southwest border is low purity.

"[Office of Field Operations] cannot ensure that it is protecting the United States from criminals smuggling fentanyl with purity levels less than or equal to 10 percent, thereby increasing the risk of fentanyl or other illicit narcotics entering the country," the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General said in its report published Sept. 30.

How did this happen? The Office of Field Operations did not require comprehensive testing of the devices before purchasing them, according to the report.

The Office of Field Operations does not have "adequate" policies for updating the screening devices either, the inspector general said.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

GOVERNMENT EARMARKS $863K TO ELIMINATE BROWN TREE SNAKES IN GUAM
BARELY HALF OF BUREAUCRATS SAY BOSSES DEMONSTRATE HIGH LEVELS OF HONESTY

CBP said in a letter it agreed with the inspector general recommendations and has taken steps to put them into action. CBP said it could take until July 2020 to implement all the fixes.

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid — two milligrams can be deadly.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' inquiries to CBP were not returned at the time of publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE