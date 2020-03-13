Walmart CEO says hand sanitizer may be scarce 'for some time'

As coronavirus concerns grow worldwide, cleaning supplies are flying off retailer's shelves, leaving ghost-town-like aisles in stores.

Unfortunately, it appears those empty shelves might continue to remain bare for a while, Walmart CEO and president Doug McMillon admitted on Friday during a coronavirus press conference in the White House's Rose Garden.

"Hand sanitizer is going to be very difficult to have 100 percent on stock on for some time," McMillon said. "We're still replenishing it and shipping it, but as soon as it hits the stores, it's going."

McMillon blamed the shortages in surface cleaners, paper supplies and cleaning supplies on the stressed supply chains for the shortages.

"All the retailers have been working hand-in-hand with the suppliers to bring that to the markets as fast as we can," McMillon promised.

Meanwhile, McMillon encouraged Americans who are looking for those items to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which includes diligently washing your hands with hot water and soap.

