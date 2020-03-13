Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Walmart CEO says hand sanitizer may be scarce 'for some time'

Doug McMillon said shortages are caused by stressed supply chains

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' Dr. Anthony Fauci and executives at the White House discusses the hand sanitizer supply in the U.S. and a possible bailout for the cruise and airline industries. video

Washing hands is great alternative as hand sanitizer is unavailable: Dr. Fauci

President Trump, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' Dr. Anthony Fauci and executives at the White House discusses the hand sanitizer supply in the U.S. and a possible bailout for the cruise and airline industries.

As coronavirus concerns grow worldwide, cleaning supplies are flying off retailer's shelves, leaving ghost-town-like aisles in stores.

Continue Reading Below

Unfortunately, it appears those empty shelves might continue to remain bare for a while, Walmart CEO and president Doug McMillon admitted on Friday during a coronavirus press conference in the White House's Rose Garden.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.114.10+10.05+9.66%

"Hand sanitizer is going to be very difficult to have 100 percent on stock on for some time," McMillon said. "We're still replenishing it and shipping it, but as soon as it hits the stores, it's going."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

McMillon blamed the shortages in surface cleaners, paper supplies and cleaning supplies on the stressed supply chains for the shortages.

A vendor applies hand sanitizer while selling programs before the cancellation of the baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

"All the retailers have been working hand-in-hand with the suppliers to bring that to the markets as fast as we can," McMillon promised.

HOUSEHOLD HACKS AFTER CORONAVIRUS WIPES OUT STORES

Meanwhile, McMillon encouraged Americans who are looking for those items to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which includes diligently washing your hands with hot water and soap.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS