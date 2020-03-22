Coronavirus response includes $3,000 for average family of 4: Mnuchin

Congress's proposed response to the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic includes approximately $3,000 for the average family of four, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday."

"The average direct deposit or check for a family of four will be approximately $3,000," Mnuchin said. "You can think of this as a bridge for them to get through this quickly."

He said he expects a vote on the relief bill Monday morning, and that the administration may go back to Congress if more money is needed after 10-12 weeks.

"We need the money now," he continued.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate leaders are expected to discuss the $1 trillion-plus coronavirus economic package at 11 a.m. ET Sunday before a procedural vote expected later that afternoon.

The package also addresses problems faced by small business. Mnuchin described the proposed small business retention loans.

"You'll get two weeks cash flow to pay your works. You need to retain them," he said, adding that the loans can be forgiven.