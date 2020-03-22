Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus response includes $3,000 for average family of 4: Mnuchin

Congressional and administration leaders hope to vote on the package Monday

By FOXBusiness
close
Tens of millions of Americans directed to stay home as coronavirus crisis escalates; Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin joins John Roberts on 'Fox News Sunday.'video

Secretary Mnuchin on scope of coronavirus relief package and economic impact of efforts to slow the pandemic

Tens of millions of Americans directed to stay home as coronavirus crisis escalates; Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin joins John Roberts on 'Fox News Sunday.'

Congress's proposed response to the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic includes approximately $3,000 for the average family of four, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday."

Continue Reading Below

"The average direct deposit or check for a family of four will be approximately $3,000," Mnuchin said. "You can think of this as a bridge for them to get through this quickly."

$1T CORONAVIRUS RELIEF BILL 'VERY CLOSE,' SENATE LEADERS TO MEET AGAIN SUNDAY MORNING

He said he expects a vote on the relief bill Monday morning, and that the administration may go back to Congress if more money is needed after 10-12 weeks.

"We need the money now," he continued.

Mnuchin asks members of the media to practice social distancing as he departs a meeting on Capitol Hill March 16. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate leaders are expected to discuss the $1 trillion-plus coronavirus economic package at 11 a.m. ET Sunday before a procedural vote expected later that afternoon.

The package also addresses problems faced by small business. Mnuchin described the proposed small business retention loans.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"You'll get two weeks cash flow to pay your works. You need to retain them," he said, adding that the loans can be forgiven.