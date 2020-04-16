Stamps.com waives fees for seniors during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Stamps.com, a major provider of postage online and shipping software solutions, is waiving its monthly fees for seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Stamps.com Helping Seniors program, users 65 years and older are able to print postage for any USPS letters or packages for domestic or international shipping free of charge.

In waiving the $17.99 fee, the company hopes the program will help at-risk senior citizens stay at home instead of going out to buy stamps.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 out of ten reported deaths from the outbreak across the United States have been in adults 65 and older.

"This pandemic has impacted the lives of the senior citizens of this country more than any other group. We hope that this gesture on our part perhaps might help some of these citizens of our country in these difficult times," said Stamps.com CEO Ken McBride.

As COVID-19 continues its rampage around the globe, states across the country have issued stay-at-home orders, though post office locations and grocery stores where stamps can be bought remain open.

"We want to do our part to help out our senior communities and to make them as comfortable as possible as we all go through this unprecedented time together," McBride added.

The program will last until July 31, and could be extended "depending on the circumstances of the COVID-19."

