Small businesses shouldn't expect more flexibility for spending PPP funds: labor secretary

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Small businesses should not expect to be given more flexibility in how they can spend forgivable loans provided by the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said Tuesday.

PPP loan recipients are expected to allocate 75 percent for payroll expenses during the coronavirus pandemic, but the remaining 25 percent can be put toward rent, mortgage interest, utilities and interest on other debt obligations.

CORONAVIRUS REOPENING POLICIES COULD BURN STRUGGLING RESTAURANTS

Scalia touted PPP as an "extraordinary success."

"Its greatest challenge has been its popularity," Scalia said. "In the first round of funding, we had 1.6 million businesses get loans. In this latest round, already 2.2 million U.S. businesses getting loans."

Businesses including restaurants and retailers have complained about the 75-25 split, saying they need to be able to spend more on non-payroll expenses.

FIRST STATE BORROWS FEDERAL CASH TO PAY OUT UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

"This program was designed as a Paycheck Protection Program," Scalia said. "It was meant to help workers in substantial part. It won't be all things to all people. The Treasury, the Fed have other programs that are also available to help small businesses."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

More than 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment during the week ending April 25, pushing the six-week total of job losses to 30.2 million, according to the Labor Department.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE