Coronavirus prompts Rowan University to drop tuition by 10%

Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey cut its undergraduate tuition and fees by 10 percent in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The partial reduction brings down the public university’s $14,376 price tag for the upcoming academic school year to $12,938, which will allow its enrolled students to save $1,438.

PRESTIGIOUS WILLIAMS COLLEGE TO CUT TUITION, REQUIRE CORONAVIRUS TESTS FOR FALL REOPENING

Additionally, Rowan University has reduced the cost for out-of-state undergrads from $23,408 to $21,970.

The timely tuition cuts were implemented as a means to help students and families who have been “facing significant hardship” throughout the pandemic, according to Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand.

“The University was able to provide this added support through broad cost-reduction initiatives, but more importantly, through people rethinking how we best serve our students, taking on more responsibility and, frankly, doing even more with even less,” Houshmand said in a statement. “I deeply appreciate everyone’s sacrifice. It’s inspiring to see such commitment to our students in every area of the Rowan community.”

CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTION OF ELITE UNIVERSITIES BOOSTS COMMUNITY COLLEGE APPEAL

Rowan University’s announcement comes nearly three weeks after Princeton University notified its student body that it was discounting undergrad tuition by ten percent for the academic year along with other restrictions, including only one semester or less of on-campus study.

Since March, public and private universities have adopted online learning to teach students from a distance while the pandemic forced much of the country to shelter in place. However, in recent weeks, class-action lawsuits have been filed against select universities for non-refunded tuition, campus fees and room and board.

CAN’T PAY FOR COLLEGE BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS? HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

The law office of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is representing unidentified clients in class-action lawsuits against 17 universities for “failure to repay losses due to COVID-19 and related campus closures.”

The list includes Boston University, Brandeis University, Brown University, Duke University, Emory University, George Washington University, Georgetown University, Harvard University, Hofstra University, New York University, Pepperdine University, Quinnipiac University, Rutgers University, University of Miami, University of Southern California Vanderbilt University and Washington University in St. Louis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A Senate Republican proposal on liability protection for universities and other businesses is reportedly being reviewed by the Trump administration, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal in mid-July.

If passed, a liability shield could potentially protect universities in coronavirus lawsuits if the organizations adhered to public health guidelines.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS