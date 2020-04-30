Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Rite Aid drive-thru coronavirus testing isn't hitting full capacity: CEO

CEO wishes more people would come for testing

By FOXBusiness
Rite Aid CEO: Coronavirus testing capacity 400 people per day

Rite Aid has set up 25 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites at its stores in eight states, but CEO Donigan Heyward said Thursday that the sites are not hitting their "full volume."

"We wish that we had more people coming," Heyward told "Mornings with Maria." "We're still not seeing the full volume of people making appointments to get these tests."

RITE AID ADDING 5,000 JOBS TO MEET CORONAVIRUS DEMAND

Rite Aid, along with chains including  Walgreens, CVSHealth and Walmart, is helping in the fight against the novel coronavirus by opening drive-thru testing sites at hot spots across the U.S.

Rite Aid is able to test 400 people a day. Results return in two to five days, Heyward said.

In this March 20, 2020 file photo, medical staff in protective gear administer a test for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing center in the New York City suburb of Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

She was among a group of business leaders who met with President Trump on Monday.

"It was a terrific visit," Heyward said. "We had an opportunity to meet with the whole team and discuss the advances in testing, not just the drive-thru testing for those with symptoms, but also the antibody testing that you might have heard has just become available. The big question right now is what's the strategy for widespread testing and how will employers and employees really use these tests, as you said earlier, to feel more comfortable to go back to work."

