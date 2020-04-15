Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Ruth's Chris Steak House receives $20M in coronavirus relief

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. received loans for two of its subsidiaries.

By FOXBusiness
close
Demand is huge for the Payroll Protection Program for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence with more.video

Banks, SBA working to process thousands of loans per hour

Demand is huge for the Payroll Protection Program for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The owner of the Ruth's Chris Steak House chain received $20 million in government-backed forgivable loans to help retain its staff, according to a regulatory filing, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
RUTHRUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP7.94-0.19-2.34%

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., which operates or franchises more than 150 restaurants, disclosed that two of its subsidiaries received $10 million from JPMorgan Chase "primarily for payroll costs," according to the filing.

The loans came on April 7, just four days after applications for Small Business Administration's $349 billion Payroll Protection Program opened. The maximum loan under the PPP is $10 million.

The program, part of the government's $2.2 trillion CARES Act, is designed to get cash in the hands of small businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and incentivize them to keep staff on payroll or rehire workers who have already been laid off. They also can be used for rent, mortgage interest and utilities.

CARES ACT WILL BLUNT CORONAVIRUS-INFLICTED ECONOMIC PAIN, STUDY FINDS

The company, like so many others, had to curtail operations at locations across the nation to limit the economic fallout created by the pandemic.

On Monday, SBA reported that more than 959,000 applications had been approved for over $232 billion from the program used to dull economic hardships created by the spread of the virus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story contains material from the previous FOX Business reports. The Associated Press contributed to this report.