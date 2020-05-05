More coronavirus protection needed for meat plant workers: AFL-CIO president

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Workers at meat processing plants need more protection after President Trump ordered them to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases, Richard Trumka, the AFL-CIO president said Tuesday.

In addition to protective gear, the union leader said that meat processors need more testing to keep workers on the job and healthy.

"We need more personal protective equipment because it is still in shortage," Trumka said. "We need more testing. We need to be able to test on a daily basis — when workers come into work, if one person has it, they can spread it to dozens."

CORONAVIRUS MEAT PRICES NEED TO BE INVESTIGATED BY DOJ, STATE ATTORNEY GENERALS SAY

Costco, Kroger and other grocery chains are rationing the number of meat customers can buy at one time as processing at U.S. meat plants has slowed down or stopped completely because of the coronavirus.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Coronavirus has infected 115 workers at 115 meat and poultry processing plants in 19 states, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. More than 4,900 workers contracted the virus and 20 have died.

Major producers including Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods and Cargill had to shutter plants in April after workers contracted the virus. Now facilities including a Tyson Foods pork plant in Logansport, Ind., will begin to restart this week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS