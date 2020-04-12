Mark Cuban: Coronavirus pandemic means presidential run is possibility

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Billionaire Mark Cuban said he is "keeping the door open" for a 2020 presidential run because of the "unique circumstances" of the coronavirus pandemic on "Fox News Sunday."

"I never would have considered it prior to a month ago, but now things are changing rapidly and dramatically. ... I'm not saying no, but it's not something I'm actively pursuing," Cuban said. "I'm just not going to say no. You don't know what can happen between now and November."

Cuban has teased the possibility since last year, when he bought the domain name Democracy.com but said he had "no plans at all" for the website, which directed users to his personal site at the time.

"Someone emailed me that it was available. So it was chance," he previously told FOX Business.

Cuban's "keeping the door open" statement comes after former Vice President Joe Biden cemented his place as the 2020 Democratic nominee after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out earlier in April.

Cuban also told "Fox News Sunday" he thought President Trump was too optimistic about Americans increasing spending once the economy reopens. Cuban owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

"People aren't going to just venture outside," Cuban said. "They're not going to go to large gatherings. They're not going to feel confident right off the bat. … That concern is going to lead to people holding back on spending money."

"I don't see a V-shaped recovery," he continued. "I have no doubt in my mind we will come back stronger than ever, but not going to happen immediately."

