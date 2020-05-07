Coronavirus victim's family sues meatpacker JBS, alleging wrongful death

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The family of a Pennsylvania JBS slaughterhouse employee filed a wrongful death suit on Tuesday, alleging he contracted coronavirus while working under unsafe conditions without proper personal protective equipment.

Enock Benjamin, 70, worked at a JBS beef plant in Souderton, Pennsylvania, and died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19 on April 3, according to the family.

"During these unprecedented times, we must always remember that worker safety comes first," attorney Robert J. Mongeluzzi, whose firm is bringing the suit, said in a statement. "JBS treated workers as expendable and placed them standing shoulder-to-shoulder without basic protective equipment such as masks. JBS placed profits over safety and must be held accountable."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JBSAY JBS 8.4966 +0.05 +0.55%

FOX Business' inquiry to JBS was not immediately returned.

The suit also includes claims of negligence and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Benjamin was Chief Steward of Local 1776, a chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

The family's lawyers say the suit is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. In Texas, the family of a man who died of coronavirus is suing his employer Quality Sausage Co., alleging that he contracted the virus at work because the company "refused to take the pandemic seriously."

