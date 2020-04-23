Coronavirus government spending must be put on 'pause': Sen. Barrasso

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Sen. John Barrasso said Thursday it’s time to “push the pause button” on government spending, now that more than $2 trillion has been spent on coronavirus relief within the last month.

“As chairman of the conference, my position is it's time to push the pause button right now," Barrasso, R-Wyo., told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. “Before we spend another dime, we need to make sure that one, we are all back in session to debate this face to face. Number two, not another dime until we actually see the impact of the money that we're spending and also the impact of the debt on our national debt picture."

His comments come on the heels of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin telling FOX Business on Wednesday that the government will “spend what it takes” to win the war against the virus.

TREASURY SAYS SOME PUBLIC COMPANIES NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SMALL BUSINESS LOANS AFTER BACKLASH

Regarding health care, Barrasso said rural hospitals are searching for freedom to perform elective surgeries more than they are looking for extra funding.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“[Rural hospitals] are the lifeblood of so many communities," he said. "What we need to do is make sure they're allowed to get back into business, that they're able to do elective surgery. And that means cancer surgery that's been delayed, mammograms that have been delayed. A number of things that are important for people's own health as well as for the health of the hospital in the community.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Phase one of America’s reopening includes allowing rural hospitals to perform elective surgeries, according to Barrasso. He said that is the vital first step in getting the country back up and running is to reopen rural communities.