College degree doesn’t mean more money: America’s career coach

Alternatives to four-year college degrees like trade and technology schools continue to rise in popularity as enrollment declines and young adults figure out that they can make more money without the hefty price tag of higher education.

HOW YOUR STUDENT LOANS COULD BE IMPACTED BY THE FED RATE HIKE

America's career coach and "From Paycheck to Purpose" author Ken Coleman told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" that a recent Georgetown study found that the number of people that are making more money from attending trade school than their four-year degree counterparts is growing.

The increase in demand for skilled labor has provided trade school graduates the opportunity to come out with less debt and a much higher staring salary than those who graduate with a four-year degree.

"Trade schools are exploding. The reason is people are starting to figure it out… This is what I want to do, and I can get there faster, and I can spend a whole lot less money in getting the ticket to do that" Coleman told Bartiromo.

The state of Washington has been very intentional in moving kids to the trade industry right out of high school.

Coleman told the story of one who went to welding school and was attending classes two days a week and was out on the job three days a week.

"He started making $50,000 a year right out of school… This kid could not only just move up as a skilled tradesman and make really good money down the line. He might actually open up his own business one day and employ people," Coleman said.

Trade schools provide people with career growth and the ability to start working right out of high school, as opposed to their four-year counterparts who are delayed in earning a steady income.

"And now you got an everyday millionaire, somebody who just you'd never even think about them being a millionaire. But they started out at 18, 19, 20 years of age. They saved their money, and they're winning big," Coleman explained.

Alternatives to higher education are giving people more bang for their buck.

"As time moves on, I think over the next five to seven years, I think higher education is becoming less and less relevant as it relates to just getting me the job I want."