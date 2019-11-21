Expand / Collapse search
Coldplay refuses to go on tour because it's not 'carbon neutral'

Associated Press
2020 Democratic candidate Tom Steyer discusses the need for the United States to address climate change, China’s construction of new coal-fired power plants and what he will do to combat the threat China poses to the Earth’s climate.video

Tom Steyer: US must lead on climate change

2020 Democratic candidate Tom Steyer discusses the need for the United States to address climate change, China’s construction of new coal-fired power plants and what he will do to combat the threat China poses to the Earth’s climate.

LONDON (AP) — The British band Coldplay has decided not to launch a global tour because of environmental concerns.

Frontman Chris Martin told the BBC Thursday that the band is not going on tour to promote its latest album because it wants to take time to determine how a tour can be beneficial to the environment.

He said: “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.”

He says the band has had a number of major tours and wants to find a way to make the next tour more about giving than taking.

The album “Everyday Life” will be released Friday.