Billionaire Coca-Cola bottling heir must pay $58M to sexual battery accuser

An embattled billionaire media mogul and Coca-Cola bottling heir has been ordered to pay $58 million after a former employee accused him of sexual battery and sexual harassment, officials said.

A jury awarded Mahim Khan $58.25 million in combined damages for her case against Greek business executive Alki David, who she claims thrust his pelvis into her face and simulated oral sex, her attorney, Gloria Allred, announced Monday.

Khan, who worked as a production assistant at one of David’s Los Angeles-based businesses unaffiliated with Coca-Cola, sued him in 2014 for sexual harassment, battery and sexual battery.

“I hope the punitive damages verdict sends a message to Alki David to never, ever think of violating another woman’s body,” Khan said in a statement released by Allred’s office.

David said in a statement he plans to appeal the jury’s decision. He also accused the judge of blocking witnesses who would have exonerated him.

“This trial proves that not only is the system broken,” the statement said. “It’s in a state of emergency. It’s an emergency for employment law, for business and innovation in the state of California.”

The billionaire is no stranger to litigation related to accusations of inappropriate behavior, and allegedly has a history of growing irate and erupting in court, even mocking his accusers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The most recent court decision was the third case resolved this year, according to the report.

In April, a judge awarded another employee at least $8 million, plus additional damages to resolve allegations he fired her after she refused to have sex with him.

Last month, a jury ruled in favor of another woman, awarding her $5 million in damages after he allegedly put his hands on her throat and pushed her chair into a wall, causing her to bang her head. David also told her he needed to buy supplies for his “rape room,” according to the 2016 allegations, the Times reported.

A different complaint filed in 2016 was reportedly settled out of court.

