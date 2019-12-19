Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard seizes $312M of Cocaine from smugglers near San Diego

Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.

Watch a Coast Guard video of the interception here:

The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams interdict a low-profile go-fast vessel while patrolling international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, seizing more than 3,100 pounds of suspected cocaine. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Krug/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.

