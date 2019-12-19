Coast Guard seizes $312M of Cocaine from smugglers near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.

The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December, the Coast Guard said.

The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.

