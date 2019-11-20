Clinton Foundation posts third straight year of losses

The Clinton Foundation posted its third straight year of losses following former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's 2016 election loss, 2018 tax documents reveal.

The foundation lost $16.8 million on revenue of $30.7 million in 2018. Revenue has dropped significantly every year since 2016.

It has posted roughly $16 million in losses every year since 2015, when it had roughly $116 million in revenue.

Foundation director Bruce Lindsey saw his reportable compensation stay about the same in 2018 as it was the year prior, when he was paid just over $362,000.

Clinton Foundation spokesman Brian Cookstra pushed back against media reports implying that the foundation is struggling.

"These reports are not accurate. Our entire 990 shows our work was fully funded by donations, grants, savings from prior years, and interest from our endowment," Cookstra told FOX Business. "In the last year, the Clinton Foundation's programs have grown to help more people, and we are committed to operating programs that are effective, efficient, and sustainable."

Meanwhile, Clinton often weighs in on the news of the day on her Twitter account and said earlier this month that "many, many, many people" want her to consider jumping into the 2020 presidential race.

Former President Bill Clinton started the foundation after leaving office. It operates in the U.S. and abroad and tackles problems including climate change and HIV/AIDS.

