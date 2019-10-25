These cities suffer from the most depression, insurance analysis finds
More Americans are being diagnosed with depression, with the number increasing by 17.8 percent between 2016 and '17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Data show links between depression and issues like divorce and physical health problems, but studies haven't definitively determined which causes the other.
Analysts from insurance comparison site InsuranceProviders.com looked at data from the CDC to find the rate of depression among adults in large metropolitan areas. They also looked at U.S. Census Bureau data for information on social, economic and health factors associated with depression.
Here are the cities with the highest rates of depression, according to InsuranceProviders.com:
10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana
- 22.6 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
9. Columbus, Ohio
- 22.8 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington
- 23.1 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- 23.1 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
6. Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island-Massachusetts
- 23.7 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
5. Salt Lake City, Utah
- 23.8 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
4. Rochester, New York
- 24 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
3. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama
- 24.4 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
2. Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana
- 24.5 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression
1. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Michigan
- 25 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression