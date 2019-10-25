Expand / Collapse search
These cities suffer from the most depression, insurance analysis finds

By FOXBusiness
More Americans are being diagnosed with depression, with the number increasing by 17.8 percent between 2016 and '17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data show links between depression and issues like divorce and physical health problems, but studies haven't definitively determined which causes the other.

Analysts from insurance comparison site InsuranceProviders.com looked at data from the CDC to find the rate of depression among adults in large metropolitan areas. They also looked at U.S. Census Bureau data for information on social, economic and health factors associated with depression.

Here are the cities with the highest rates of depression, according to InsuranceProviders.com:

10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana

Indianapolis aerial view with Downtown Indianapolis and a blue sky with clouds in the background, and White River and Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis(left) and Indianapolis Zoo (right) in the foreground.

  • 22.6 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

9. Columbus, Ohio

  • 22.8 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington

Portland, Oregon, USA skyline at dusk on the Willamette River. (iStock)

  • 23.1 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The aerial view of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma taken from a Robinson 44 helicopter with the door removed on August 15, 2014. Oklahoma City is the capital and largest city of the state of Oklahoma. The city ranks as the eighth-largest city in the United S

  • 23.1 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

6. Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island-Massachusetts

In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, photo, a statue of Roger Williams over looks the skyline, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

  • 23.7 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

5. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.S. state of Utah (iStock)

  • 23.8 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

4. Rochester, New York

Downtown Rochester skyline with a bridge, and with the Genesee River in the foreground.

  • 24 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

3. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama

  • 24.4 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

2. Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana

Cincinnati downtown overview early in the night

  • 24.5 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

1. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Michigan

Grand Rapids Michigan skyline along the banks of the Grand river.

  • 25 percent of adults have ever been diagnosed with depression

