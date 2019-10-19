Cher to pay legal bills for fired guard who repeated racial slur

A security guard who was fired for using the N-word to admonish a student who used it has a celebrity backer.

Marlon Anderson claims he was fired after he repeated the racial slur used by a student, who is black, at Madison West High School in Wisconsin. He told the student not to use the word.

Now Cher is pledging her support to go after administrators.

“How Can Ppl Be This Disrespectful!?” she asked.

Noting the death this week of civil rights maven Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., she pledged to incur Anderson’s expenses if he wanted to sue the education board.

Students recently skipped class in protest of his firing.

The school district has a zero-tolerance policy that prohibits employees from using racial slurs.

Anderson has filed a grievance looking to get his job back.

It’s unclear whether the student faced disciplinary action for their use of the slur.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.