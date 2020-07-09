Chelsea Clinton forming venture capital firm: Report

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton is in the beginning stages of forming a venture capital firm called Metrodora Ventures, Axios reported Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

Clinton, who has been developing plans for several months, has shown investment interest in at least two health care startups, including one pregnancy support app called Poppy Seed Health, according to Axios.

Caroline Kassie, a partner at venture capital startup Blockchain Ventures, will also join Clinton's plans in the future, Axios reported.

Neither Blockchain Ventures nor Clinton's office immediately responded to inquiries from FOX Business.

CHELSEA CLINTON NETS $9M SINCE 2011 FROM CORPORATE BOARD

A draft pitch for "Metrodora Ventures" was filed in New York in April, according to Axios. A Twitter account with 104 followers also exists under the same name, but the account has no tweets.

HILARY CLINTON TALKS UPS, DOWNS BEFORE HULU DOCUMENTARY

The name "Metrodora Ventures" was inspired by the ancient Greek physician Metrodora, who became the first known female to ever author a medical text, Axios reported.

Clinton has experience working for venture capital firms and health startups funded by venture capital firms. Clinton holds a master's of public health degree from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, where she teaches.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS