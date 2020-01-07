Chelsea Clinton nets $9M since 2011 from corporate board

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of ex-President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, has made nearly $9 million worth of stock since she joined the board of media company IAC/InterActiveCorp in 2011, according to SEC filings.

Clinton, 39, has worked for consulting firm McKinsey & Company and NBC in addition to serving on the board of IAC, which is led by Clinton ally Barry Diller.

She is also on the board of travel technology company Expedia, which Diller chairs. She has been awarded roughly $80,000 worth of Expedia stock since 2017, according to SEC filings.

IAC, whose portfolio includes Match.com and The Daily Beast, was trading at around $254.24 as of Tuesday morning. The New York City-based holding company owns brands including Angie's List, Investopedia and Tinder.

Clinton has degrees from Stanford University and Oxford University and recently released "The Book of Gutsy Women" co-authored with her mother.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IAC IAC/INTERACTIVECORP 254.96 +0.72 +0.28%

Clinton is also vice chair of the board of the Clinton Foundation.

FOX Business' inquiry to the Clinton Foundation was not immediately returned.

