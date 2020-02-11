What is Charlize Theron's net worth?

South African-born actress Charlize Theron has a career going back over 25 years and 51 movies. Starting off as a model and dancer, she worked her way up to become one of the highest-paid actresses of the last decade. She is worth a fortune in brand-earning potential alone, so what is her overall net worth?

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Movies and TV

When it comes to the cinema screen, Theron's star status started to rise in the late 1990s with roles in movies such as "The Devil's Advocate," "Mighty Joe Young" and "The Cider House Rules." But her commercial and critical success really came about with her 2003 performance as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in "Monster." On a budget of $8 million, the film went on to amass $58.5 million in cumulative worldwide gross.

On the back of her "Monster" performance, Theron won the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture. In part to her success from "Monster" and regular, successful movie work, Theron became one of the (then) highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, commanding $10 million per film, a figure that would continue to increase. In 2016, her earnings came in at $16.5 million, according to Forbes.

A producer on several of her past movies, Theron was well adept at taking a producing role on the hit Netflix series "Mindhunter," with the third season in talks. As a result, Theron's recent earnings were said to be $23 million.

Endorsements

Theron is famously the face of Christian Dior's perfume J'Adore, since entering a contract with them in 2004. Featuring in both commercials and print, Theron's three-year deal was worth between $3 million and $5 million, according to WWD. From 2005 to 2006, Theron also had a $3 million deal with Raymond Weil watches, who used her image in a worldwide print media advertising campaign.

The bottom line

Built on the foundation of an award-winning career and topped off with lucrative endorsement deals, Theron's net worth is reported to be a solid $110 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS