Carter Page: IG report is tip of the iceberg

The inspector general report into the origin of the Russia investigation found that the FBI omitted key information in its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court applications to obtain spy warrants on Trump campaign staffer Carter Page, who says more damning information is coming out.

"The things that were in there is just the tip of the iceberg," he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday of the 400-page report.

"Every page I look through, I know additional details about my life and about the people I was working with or not working with and what the case may be and there's just so much more coming out. It's hard to summarize," he added.

Page, a one-time foreign policy adviser to the campaign, is at the center of the controversy, joined the Trump campaign in 2016 before resigning shortly thereafter when he was accused of spying.

During the testimony, Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the probe didn't "vindicate" anyone. Page said after the revelation, there's now a "dark cloud" over the justice and U.S. court systems.

"I think it's a long road to renewal and restoration of our surveillance state and our whole entire judicial system," he said.

Page said the ongoing investigation has tarnished his name and a lot needs to be done to get to the bottom of it.

