Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

China resumes Canadian pork purchases after swine fever outbreak ravages meat supply

Good news for farmers, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

By FOXBusiness
close
Potomac Wealth Advisors President Mark Avallone gauges stock market's prospects.video

Investor concerned about slowing growth, China trade in 2020

Potomac Wealth Advisors President Mark Avallone gauges stock market's prospects.

China confirmed on Wednesday that it will resume purchases of Canadian beef and pork halted earlier this year because of what Beijing said were food safety issues.

Continue Reading Below

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had shared the development on Twitter earlier in the day. "Thanks to Ambassador [Dominic] Barton and the Canadian meat industry for their work on re-opening this important market for our meat producers and their families," he wrote.

China stopped its purchases in June, claiming that loopholes in the Canadian system kept regulators from verifying the meats were safe. Chinese-Canadian relations are still strained, but the purchases will help counter a shortage of pork in China attributed to an outbreak of swine fever.

A clerk stacks cuts of pork at a meat market in Beijing in September. (AP Photo/Fu Ting)

BOEING RIVAL AIRBUS RAMPS UP PRODUCTION IN MUSHROOMING CHINESE MARKET

The compromise with Canada comes while U.S. and Chinese officials consider rolling back some tariffs the countries imposed on each other as negotiators try to complete a partial trade deal. The world's second-largest economy is still shunning shipments of Canadian canola oil.

FOX Business' R.N. White contributed to this report.