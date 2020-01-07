Can you reach your financial goals?

A new year begins and along with it comes resolutions.

With a new decade beginning as well, people are setting long-range goals beyond the usual promises to workout more or start a weight loss program.

Seven in 10 Americans are looking at their finances and are optimistic they’ll achieve their financial goals by 2030, according to a new survey published in the New York Post.

Among the milestones people are shooting for include, buying a house, going debt free, taking a dream vacation, getting married and becoming financially independent.

The survey of 2,000 Americans was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by CreditWise from Capital One.

In order to hit their goals, some belt tightening is necessary. Respondents are ready to put more of their paycheck into savings, cut back on dining out. Other say they'll cut their cable bills.

Twenty-two percent of respondents admitted that they would need an outright miracle to help meet their goals.

Among the things Americans feel they can realistically do are work toward a higher salary, meet with financial advisors and pay off all loans.