Bruce Lee's daughter sues restaurant chain for $30M

Bruce Lee’s daughter is suing a Chinese restaurant chain for $30 million for allegedly using the famed martial artist’s image without proper permission, according to a report.

Shannon Lee slapped Kungfu Catering Management with the pricey suit for allegedly violating her late father’s intellectual property rights by using the photo for its Real Kung Fu restaurants without permission for 15 years, Yahoo! News reported. The complaint was filed through Lee’s company, Bruce Lee Enterprises.

The fast-food company responded via local social media site Weibo saying they were under the impression they had received the proper permission to do so.

"We're confused that we are prosecuted many years later. We're actively studying the case and preparing to respond," the statement read, according to Yahoo!.

In addition to the damages of 210 million yuan, or $30 million, Lee has demanded the company remove Bruce Lee’s image and make note of its lack of affiliation to the TV star for a period of 90 days, the outlet reported.

