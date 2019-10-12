Expand / Collapse search
Crime

BREAKING: At least one injured in shooting at New Hampshire church

By Fox Business

New Hampshire police are investigating a shooting at a church in the town of Pelham that has left at least one person injured, Gov. Chris Sununu said Saturday.

Authorities were called to the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street mid-morning on Saturday, where a meeting was being held at 9:30 a.m., according to the church’s website.

"State officials are on scene, assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting," the governor said on Twitter. "While this remains a very active scene, the state of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners."

Witnesses’ on-scene still report “heavy police presence” as of early Saturday afternoon, with one person allegedly in police custody. Funeral services for an ordained minister from the church, shot to death earlier this month, had been scheduled in the afternoon, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Texas church shooting: Hobby Lobby owner hopes the Bible brings them comfort

A 24-year-old Londonderry man has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 60-year-old Luis Garcia, the Union Leader reported. The minister was shot at a home on Ridgemont Drive.

