Half of women earn as much or more as their husbands

Nearly half of women now earn as much or more than their partners, according to a new survey from TD Ameritrade.

Twenty-one percent of women surveyed said they make more than their partners, and 26 percent said they made the same amount.

The survey also found that millennials are most likely to say that making more money than a spouse had negative effects on the relationship.

TD Ameritrade's survey comes as women have been outpacing men educationally and topping them in income over the last decade.

The future may, indeed, be female if U.S. jobs numbers are any indication.

In December, for the first time since April 2010, women held a majority of jobs in America, not counting self-employed individuals and farm laborers.

The data released by the Labor Department in January shows women holding 50.04 percent of jobs, outpacing men by 109,000.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the gain by women was due to strong hiring in the education, hospitality and health care industries.

FOX Business' Blair Shiff and Ken Martin contributed to this report.