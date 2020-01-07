Bloomberg to go after Trump with $10M Super Bowl ad buy

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is continuing his unprecedented 2020 advertising blitz in the new year.

Continue Reading Below

Less than two months after reports emerged that President Trump’s re-election campaign is considering airing a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl, Bloomberg’s campaign decided to one-up the president, purchasing a 60-second spot that will air nationally during the game, according to The New York Times, which first reported the news.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Campaign officials for the former New York City mayor did not specify the exact cost of the ad but said they would be paying “market rate.” Executives at Fox, which is broadcasting the game on Feb. 2, just a few weeks before Super Tuesday, previously said they have been seeking “north of $5 million” per 30-second ad -- meaning Bloomberg’s ad likely cost around $10 million.

An estimated 111 million Americans tuned in for the game in 2018, making it one of the most-watched sporting events of the year. And according to Nielsen, an astonishing 70 percent of American homes with televisions watched the game in 2017.

“The biggest point is getting under Trump’s skin,” Michael Frazier, a spokesman for the Bloomberg campaign, told the Times. “We have the means to raise a national campaign unlike any other candidate.”

WARREN BAITS BIDEN WITH PROPOSAL TO ROLL BACK 2005 BANKRUPTCY LAW

Bloomberg has used his vast fortune — he’s worth an estimated $52 billion, according to Forbes, making him one of the richest people in the world — to power his nascent campaign and does not intend to accept campaign donations.

Bloomberg is not participating in the Iowa caucuses and won't be on the ballots of other early-voting states, including New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

As of the end of 2019, he’d poured $120 million into digital and television advertisements, more than double the combined ad spending of every non-billionaire candidate in the Democratic field.

He reportedly plans to spend more than $500 million on the 2020 election, Politico previously reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

To beat Trump, Bloomberg has targeted Super Tuesday states, spending $13 million in California, which offers 416 delegates. He’s also spent $13 million each in Texas and Florida.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of Fox and FOX Business.